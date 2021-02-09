MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

MOFG stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

