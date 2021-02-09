MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.17

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 99927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroVision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 3.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

