MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.17

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 99927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroVision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 3.61.
About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
