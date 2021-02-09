Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.12.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $152.47 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

