Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.12.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $152.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

