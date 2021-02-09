MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.47

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $66.47, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.58.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $369,982.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $117,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $332,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,733 shares of company stock worth $2,129,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 238.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

