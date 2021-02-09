M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $168,660.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $134,460.00.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,776. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,535,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,188,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

