M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,797 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

UFS stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. Domtar’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

