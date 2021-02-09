M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.91 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,767 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,991,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 119.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.