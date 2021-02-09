M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 15.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

