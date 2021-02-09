M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,368 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.