M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,706,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 318,847 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 448,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.74.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,524. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.