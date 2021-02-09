Metronome (MET) Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $29.07 million and $133,909.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00212259 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00064299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00066969 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00195602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,765,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,431,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

