Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of MRU opened at C$54.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$56.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Metro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$49.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The firm has a market cap of C$13.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 3.6799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

