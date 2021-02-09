Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $357,835.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $357,835.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 80.9% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00239699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00078986 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00194176 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

