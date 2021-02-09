Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Position Lifted by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 220.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,150 shares during the quarter. Mesabi Trust makes up 5.0% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mad River Investors owned 1.39% of Mesabi Trust worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MSB traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,722. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a market cap of $355.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 89.18% and a return on equity of 173.85%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

