Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $39,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,454.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 in the last ninety days. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

