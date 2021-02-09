Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE X traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 200,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,872,609. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

