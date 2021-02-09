Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,720,000 after acquiring an additional 404,785 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,285,000 after acquiring an additional 243,693 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 374,594 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 310,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,446 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYND stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,875. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.38 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.