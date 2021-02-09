Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 90,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

