Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $365,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 101,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,610,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.