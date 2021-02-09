Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 9,495 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 295.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.63. 31,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,905,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

