Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny Sells 40,000 Shares

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 847,376 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

