Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Up 9.7%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s share price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.74. 541,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 950,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mercurity Fintech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.