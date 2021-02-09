Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 7,098 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,284% compared to the average daily volume of 513 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.
Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
