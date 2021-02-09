Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 7,098 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,284% compared to the average daily volume of 513 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

