Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after buying an additional 243,864 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

ADM stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

