Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $214,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 473 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $429.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.69. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,050. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

