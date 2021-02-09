Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DENN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Denny's Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

