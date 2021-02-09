Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,250 Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

CHIQ opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $41.59.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

