Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,726 Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRHC. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,071. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

