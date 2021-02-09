MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. 4,691,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,613. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 46.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 25.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

