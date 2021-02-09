Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDNA stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $207.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.39.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

