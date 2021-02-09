Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD.AX) (ASX:MFD) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD.AX) (ASX:MFD) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58.

About Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD.AX)

Mayfield Childcare Limited owns and operates childcare centers in Victoria, Australia. The company owns 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern, Australia.

