Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD.AX) (ASX:MFD) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD.AX) (ASX:MFD) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58.
About Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD.AX)
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfield Childcare Limited (MFD.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.