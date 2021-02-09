Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 496.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.