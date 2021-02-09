Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 70,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.50. 6,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.