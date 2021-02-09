Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 153.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,839. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

