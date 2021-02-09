Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock remained flat at $$359.83 during trading on Tuesday. 46,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,391. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

