Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 398 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in V.F. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 54,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. 5,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,180. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

