Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.04. 4,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,126. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.59 and a 200 day moving average of $218.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.