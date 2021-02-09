Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

