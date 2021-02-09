Matarin Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Matarin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,790 shares during the quarter. Hibbett Sports makes up 0.9% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Hibbett Sports worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at $302,000.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $61.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

