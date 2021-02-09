Matarin Capital Management LLC Sells 80,383 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Matarin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,383 shares during the quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $266,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

BZH opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $620.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Christian Winkle purchased 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $55,987.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,864.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,076 shares of company stock worth $249,997 and sold 49,200 shares worth $729,495. 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

