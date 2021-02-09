Matarin Capital Management LLC Sells 21,825 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Matarin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,825 shares during the quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

SWX stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

