Matarin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Matarin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156,948 shares during the period. Amkor Technology comprises 1.1% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amkor Technology worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after acquiring an additional 686,963 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 232,748 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 961,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

