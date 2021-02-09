Matarin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Matarin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,811 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $71,290,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 414.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after buying an additional 789,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,183,000 after acquiring an additional 726,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

