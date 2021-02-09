Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases 253,453 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 1,057.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,453 shares during the period. MSG Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 739,382 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MSG Networks by 786.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSGN. Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $998.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.