Matarin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Matarin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,325 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Greif worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Greif by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Greif by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 over the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GEF stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

