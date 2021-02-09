Matarin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Matarin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,882 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $256,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Truist raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.