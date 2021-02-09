Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $337.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.04. The company has a market cap of $335.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,966 shares of company stock worth $215,122,488 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

