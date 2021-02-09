Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 57,198 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62.

On Friday, January 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02.

On Thursday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90.

NYSE:MA opened at $337.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 125,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,438,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $57,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

