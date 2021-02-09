Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $151,623.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $607,385.40 and approximately $151,623.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.92 or 0.03760699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019657 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

